Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Decreased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 10.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 5,890,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

