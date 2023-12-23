Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $57.26. 3,432,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,442. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.