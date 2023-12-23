Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 127.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 17,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

