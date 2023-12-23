Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 137,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 127.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 29.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.