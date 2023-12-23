Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 326,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 76,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.