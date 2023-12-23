Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Trading Up 2.1%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.75% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

