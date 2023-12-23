Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $54.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.50. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

