Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $54.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.50. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.