Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $279.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $279.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.64.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VMC opened at $224.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.