Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $122.16

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and traded as high as $127.00. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $122.65, with a volume of 126 shares trading hands.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27.

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.