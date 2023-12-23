Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Increased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

