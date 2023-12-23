Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

