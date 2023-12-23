Wealth Effects LLC Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

