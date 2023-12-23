Well Done LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $36.98. 555,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,630. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

