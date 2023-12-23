Well Done LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.19 on Friday. 161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

