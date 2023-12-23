Well Done LLC Has $372,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,396. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $102.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.