Well Done LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 116.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $48.00. 30,095,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,830,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

