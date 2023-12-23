Well Done LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.37. The company had a trading volume of 191,313 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

