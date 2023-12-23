Well Done LLC Purchases 7,816 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Well Done LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 226,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,667. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

