Well Done LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 13,387,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

