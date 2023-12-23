Well Done LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 37,691 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

