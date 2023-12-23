Well Done LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned 1.12% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. 18,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,155. The stock has a market cap of $401.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.46. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $101.56.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.