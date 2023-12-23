Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $280.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $266.34 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 875,552 shares of company stock valued at $199,988,633. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

