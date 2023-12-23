Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $83.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $51.64 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

