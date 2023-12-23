West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -186.15 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$88.61 and a twelve month high of C$121.66.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$1.20. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 5.5123258 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -267.21%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

