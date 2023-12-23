Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,170.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.65 and a twelve month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1295597 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

