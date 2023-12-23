WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in WidePoint by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

