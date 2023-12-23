WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $53.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,225 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

