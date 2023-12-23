WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading Down 1.1%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. 438,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 489,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

WM Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 46,261 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $40,709.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 753,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,784.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Duncan Grazier sold 35,967 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $31,650.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 769,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 46,261 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $40,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 753,164 shares in the company, valued at $662,784.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WM Technology by 298.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 842,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

