Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $10.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $725.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.