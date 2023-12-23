Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $419.20

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.20 ($5.30) and traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.30). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 35,490 shares.
WYN has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.58) target price on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
