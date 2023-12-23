Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $27.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,849,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 777,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,415,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

