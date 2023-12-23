Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 1.8 %

Xunlei stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.