Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Down 1.8 %
Xunlei stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.37.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.