Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $136.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Get Xylem alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

XYL stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.