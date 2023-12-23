Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading Up 1.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.01). Approximately 295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($5.94).

Yamana Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -572.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 475 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 429.12.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Free Report)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.