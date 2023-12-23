Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,697. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

