Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,920 shares during the period. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 3.83% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 454.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

NYSEARCA HTAB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.74. 51,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

