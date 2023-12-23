Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 3.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PJUN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.26. 37,881 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $625.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.