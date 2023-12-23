Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 814 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for 2.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,519 shares. The company has a market cap of $703.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

