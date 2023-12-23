YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. YETI accounts for about 0.3% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in YETI were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in YETI by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of YETI by 30.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 115.3% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

YETI opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.31.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

