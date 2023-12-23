Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $775.05

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 775.05 ($9.80) and traded as high as GBX 804.80 ($10.18). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.12), with a volume of 15,393 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 796.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £197.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,708.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

