Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Trading Up 0.1%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Z-Work Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

