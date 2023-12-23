Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Trading Up 2%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 3,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 19,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Zhongchao Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Institutional Trading of Zhongchao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

