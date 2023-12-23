Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZM. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $734,908.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

