Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

