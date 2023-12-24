10,000 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,350,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 150,789 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 6,076,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,345. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

