10,452 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter.

NULG opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

