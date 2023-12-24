11,380 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

USMV stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

