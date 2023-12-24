119,172 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,172 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.