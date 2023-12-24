1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,870 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 227,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 182,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.89. 1,631,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

