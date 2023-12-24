1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after buying an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 865,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 1,867,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,749. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

